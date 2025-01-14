Clara’s House announces grand opening for their expansion

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare announced the grand opening for Clara’s House new expansion and it’s 20 years of service.

The event will take place on Friday, January 27, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Clara’s House, and is open to the public.

During the open house, guests will have the opportunity to tour the new addition, learn about programs, and understand the impact of the services provided.

The expansion includes the addition of 5,785 square feet to the building to accommodate services for children ages 3-5.

Clara’s House will also house the first early childhood Partial Hospitalization Program in the Midwest, which is expected to begin next month.

The expansion was made possible through generous donations from the community, including the CentraCare Foundation.