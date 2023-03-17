Clearwater Bank Robber Arrested and Charged in Robbery Last August

KVSC Staff Report

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged in a bank robbery in Clearwater last August.

The sheriff’s office received information in November 2022 that physical evidence recovered at the scene of the robbery at American Heritage Bank on August 22nd had been linked to someone in Milwaukee.

An investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin, led to the arrest of 30-year-old Daren Teague from Milwaukee. Teague has been extradited from Wisconsin and is currently being held at the Wright County Jail.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and making terroristic threats by the Wright County Attorney’s Office.