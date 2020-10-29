Oct 29, 2020
Closures on Highway 24 between Highway 10 and State Street in Clear Lake Starting Monday
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
Drivers on Highway 24 in Clear Lake may run into short delays as crews repair the railroad tracks starting next week.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 24 between Highway 10 and State Street in Clear Lake will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 2 to Friday, November 6.
Detours will be as follows:
- Highway 24 northbound to Highway 10 uses Church Street and First Avenue
- Highway 24 southbound to Interstate 94 uses Highway 10, First Avenue and State Street.