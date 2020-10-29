Closures on Highway 24 between Highway 10 and State Street in Clear Lake Starting Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers on Highway 24 in Clear Lake may run into short delays as crews repair the railroad tracks starting next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 24 between Highway 10 and State Street in Clear Lake will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 2 to Friday, November 6.

Detours will be as follows: