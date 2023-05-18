CMAB Awards Public Art Grants

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Central Minnesota Arts Board awarded $27,535 in Public Art Grants for local art.

MontiArts and St. Cloud Technical High School received the grants.

MontiArts got $20,000 for The Dragonfly Sculpture and St. Cloud Tech got $7,535 for “Stepping Up,” a large-scale ceramic wall.

The Dragonfly Sculpture will be installed at East Bridge Park in Monticello, Minn.

“Stepping Up” will be put inside St. Cloud Tech’s main entrance.

The CMAB Public Art program provides funds for the completion of well-planned works of public art that are accessible to the public and supported by the community.