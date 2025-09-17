CMYSA will host a Selke Social Event featuring two tournaments

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association (CMYSA) is holding a Selke Social event.

CMYSA purchased Selke Field in August, and is now holding their first annual event.

The event will include a 4-on-4 soccer tournament and a kickball tournament that people of the community can register for.

The kickball tournament will consist of two 10-minute halves, and costs $100 per team to register. Teams should consists of 4-8 players and anyone of any age or gender can play.

The 4-on-4 soccer tournament will include 20-minute games. Teams will have to pay $80 to register, and the teams should include 4-8 players, and anyone of any age or gender can play.

To register, teams can visit playmetrics.com