Coborn’s Adds New Cart Sanitization Measures

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s grocery stores continue to implement new changes to their stores to protect its guests and staff against COVID-19.

This week, Coborn’s announced they will start to use electrostatic cleaning sprayers to disinfect carts, in an effort to minimize surface spread of the virus.

Once shopping carts have been returned to cart areas, staff will use the sprayer to lightly mist disinfectant on the carts. The electrostatic cleaning sprayers hold enough product to clean a fully stocked cart room twice.

Coborn’s recently became Ecolab Science Certified, using many of the same cleaning products and procedures that hospitals and clinics use.