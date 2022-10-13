Coborn’s and Cashwise Offering Flu Shots for Ages Five and Up on October 17th

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacies are now offering flu shots for anyone aged 5 years and older at all its pharmacy locations to help reduce the spread of influenza this season on October 17th.

On Monday October 17 , Cash Wise Pharmacy, located at 113 South Waite Avenue, Waite Park, MN will be holding a flu shot clinic from 9 am to 5 pm. Appointments can be made online at coborns.com/covid19