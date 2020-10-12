Coborn’s COVID-19 Testing to Continue In St. Cloud Area

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s in St. Cloud has moved the availability for free COVID-19 tests to a number of their store pharmacy locations until the end of November.

The drive-thru locations will provide self-administered nasal swab tests and are not restricted to any age. All ages are welcome to be tested.

Select Coborn’s locations will provide this free testing and can be found in the following towns with Coborn’s pharmacies.

Elk River, Ramsey, Albertville, Long Prairie, Mora, Princeton, Glencoe, Delano, Big Lake, Pipestone, Pine Cone Road in Sartell and St. Joseph.

If you wish to get tested then you will need to register online at https://doineedacovid19test.com. Once registered you can pull into the pharmacy drive-thru window to get the test.

Appointments are available every 10 minutes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Elk River location tests are now available between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.