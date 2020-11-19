Coborn’s, Inc. Announces Hiring Drive to Meet Holiday Demands

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s, Inc. is looking to help keep the community working and fill more than 500 positions throughout its grocery, liquor, convenience stores and warehouse and distribution center.

The company has started a hiring initiative to fill open positions throughout the company in preparation for the upcoming holidays.

Coborn’s, Inc. Talent, Culture, & HR Manager, Austin Vogler says, “With the holidays fast-approaching, we understand the importance of a regular income”. Coborn’s says they pride themselves in flexible scheduling that allows individuals looking for a second income or additional hours.

People who are interested are encouraged to visit cobornsjobs.com to learn more about the company’s available career opportunities.