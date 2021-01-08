Coborn’s, Inc. Announces Newly Promoted Leaders

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

With Coborn’s, Inc. celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2021 a round of recent promotions places new leaders throughout the company’s upper management areas.

The headlining position begins with Dave Meyer, Executive Vice President of Coborn’s, Inc., who has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the grocery chain.

Dave Meyer

Meyer has been witn Coborn’s, Inc. since 1985 serving as a multitude of positions ranging from store manager to executive vice president.

Chris Coborn, Chairman, President and CEO of Coborn’s, Inc. said Meyer has proven to be a valuable asset to Coborn’s through his strong leadership, vision, and commitment to the company’s operational standards and growth. Coborn also said Meyer has developed his leadership skills over his 35-year tenure with the company and has been a key part of their growth and success. His industry expertise and his commitment to their team will serve them well as their company continues to grow.

Meyer said he is humbled by this opportunity to continue to serve in the leadership of the growing company.

Reporting to Meyer with newly positions are Troy Vosburgh as Vice President of Fresh Merchandising, Dusty Kerssen as Senior Director of Human Resources, Chris Schlichting as Director of Continuous Improvement and Peter Coborn as Director of Strategic Pricing.

Dusty Kerssen

Kerssen has been with the company for six years and has dedicated her time working hard in the human resources area. She oversees Human Resources, Learning and Development, and Benefits.

Troy Vosburgh

Schlichting has been with Coborn’s, Inc. since 1992. A long career has led him to serving as Store Director at Coborn’s on Pine Cone Road in Sartell, MN, which includes all of the company’s newest fresh concepts, online shopping and a home delivery operation.

Peter Coborn

Coborn has been with the company since 2014. He recently served as e-Commerce Operations Manager, and previously served as a Liquor District Manager. Before working for Coborn’s, Inc. he worked at St. Paul, MN-based Johnson Brothers Liquor Company.