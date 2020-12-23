Coborn’s Supports Local Restaurants and Gifts Employees

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s, Inc. has purchased $150,000 in local restaurant gift cards to show their appreciation to their employees and to help local businesses.

Each Coborn’s, Inc. employee will receive a gift card as a small token of appreciation during the holiday season and as a way to support local restaurants.

Executive Vice President, Dave Meyer says, “this has been a challenging year for so many businesses and individuals in the communities we serve”. Meyer adds, “this small gesture rewards our employees for their hard work and can hopefully provide some additional meaning support to our local restaurants”.