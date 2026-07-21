UPDATE: SCPD arrests one suspect in July 11 assault investigation

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department has arrested one of the suspects involved in the assault that took place on Saturday, July 11.

Twenty-one year-old Arrianna White of St. Cloud, was arrested at her residence around 7:48 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.

Around 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, St. Cloud Police Department officers responded to a report of an assault near Go For It Gas and New York Gyro near 9th Avenue South.

According to the media release from SCPD, a 23-year-old female of Sauk Rapids was assaulted by two adult suspects, including White. Investigation revealed that the suspects were acquaintances of the victim.

According to the media release, this was not a random incident.

White was transported to Stearns County Jail and is being held on charges related to the incident.

The case remains an active investigation.