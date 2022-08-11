Common Roots Festival in Downtown St. Cloud August 18-20, with the KVSC Stage!

The 5th annual Common Roots Festival is taking over downtown St. Cloud Thursday, August 18 through Saturday, August 20th. KVSC is pleased as punch to sponsor the outdoor stages on Friday and Saturday night on 5th Avenue South.

The music-filled event features outdoor music, a variety show, indoor stages throughout downtown businesses and a student stage.

Some of the highlights include:

Common Roots Variety show at the Red Carpet and St. George’s Folly at the Olde Brick House on Thursday, August 18

The KVSC Common Roots Main Stage with The Hunt, Guytano and Yam Haus outside on 5th Avenue on Friday, August 19

Bands performing at 7 venues on Friday

The Common Roots Bazaar and the Student Stage with live music by local students on Saturday, August 20th

The KVSC Common Roots Main Stage with Root River Jam, Josh Cleveland Band and the Last Revel outdoors on 5th Avenue

Saturday stages indoors from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at downtown restaurants and venues.

Come celebrate local, regional and Minnesota music with us!