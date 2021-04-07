Community Health Survey Mailed Out for Central Minnesota

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Throughout this week, over 6,500 randomly selected households in Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties will receive the Central Minnesota Community Health Survey in the mail.

This survey asks important questions about the respondents’ health and wellness in their community. It contains questions about access to health care, nutrition, physical activity, financial stress, tobacco and drug use, and other social, physical, and mental health-related issues.

The answers are used by Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties, and CentraCare to send vital information to public health departments, area hospitals and others who will use the data to identify and prioritize community health needs and areas of concern.

Only after the surveys are completed will they be able to develop strategies and action plans to address those needs and to develop a healthier community. Since a limited amount of surveys were sent out, it is very important that you fill yours out and turn it in. All information remains anonymous and is strictly confidential.

This survey is a collaborative project between Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties, and CentraCare. Working together assures the work is coordinated and communities are served even better.

Results and data from this survey will be available in mid-2021.

For more information on the Community Health Assessment, go to the Stearns County website at StearnsCountyMN.gov/1137/Community-Health-Assessment-Data.