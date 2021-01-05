Community Hearing on Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to Waite Park

The Waite Park Police Department will be holding a community education and notification meeting about a level 3 sex offender who will be moving to Waite Park.

The meeting will occur next Monday at 7 p.m. at the Waite Park City Hall. Community members can attend the meeting in-person with masks required, or on-line in a web-based virtual meeting.

The man will be residing in the vicinity of 5th Avenue North

You can attend the meeting remotely by joining here. If you have any questions, you are encouraged to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-6300.