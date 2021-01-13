Community Outpost Winter Clothing Drive In St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

With the cold really starting to set it, many are in need of warm clothing for the winter months.

The St. Cloud Community Outpost is now collecting donations for their winter clothing drive. Donations can be dropped off at the Community Outpost on 600 13th St South in St. Cloud, MN from Wednesday the 13th to Friday the 15th from 8am to 4pm.

The clothing drive is looking for coats, snow pants, hats, gloves, scarves, warm socks, and blankets.



For more information you can email the Community Outpost at: stcloudcophouse@gmail.com