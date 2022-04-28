Community Walk in Waite Park Saturday ‘Uniting Against Sex Trafficking’

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The 4th annual “Walk Together -Uniting Against Sex Trafficking” is planned for Saturday morning in Waite Park.

Organizers plan the event to raise money and build awareness of the work of the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center. The Center offers services to survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation and other forms of abuse, including child sex abuse. Last year the walk raised $31,000 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Center.

Central Minnesota and St. Cloud has been identified by survivors and law enforcement as a ‘training hub’ for prostitution in Minnesota, which has the third highest rate of sex trafficking in the United States.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Shear Dynamics Salon on 3rd Street in Waite Park. There is a 3-mile course to walk. Afterwards there will be educational materials, speakers and live music.