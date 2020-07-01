Computers Now Available For Use Through Great River Regional Library

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Great River Regional Library has announced that all libraries will be open for computer use starting Wednesday.

To access a library computer, you must call your local library to schedule an appointment. These appointments are limited to an hour time frame. The number to call is 1-833-GET-GRRL.

Social distancing will be enforced within the library and masks are still encouraged upon entrance.

The use of computers at the Great River Regional Library will be in addition to their curbside pickup and Print2Go services.