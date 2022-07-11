Conceptual Artist KOBI Giving Artist Talk at Whit Gallery Friday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Whit Gallery in St. Cloud is bringing a dynamic conceptual artist for a talk, reception and exhibit.

KOBI is a recent St. Cloud State University graduate and his work ‘Blackman…Blackman…” is a visual experience intended to create conversation about trauma and healing. The show will feature a group of analogue photography printed on silk. Gallery owner Heidi Jeub shared that the exhibit is staggered from one end of the gallery to the other to take the viewer on a journey.

KOBI is currently a videographer with the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves. He received his BFA in Integrated Media and a Minor in Film Production. While in St. Cloud he was an artist mentor at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota.

The reception begins at 7 p.m. on Friday with KOBI’s artist talk at 8 p.m. at the Whit Gallery.