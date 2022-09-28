Construction Along Lake Wobegon Trail and Near St. Joseph Beginning Wednesday

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

in the next few weeks there will be construction on the Lake Wobegon Trail near Freeport, and between County Road two and three near St. Joseph.

Stearns County

Crack filing will occur along Lake Wobegon Trail starting Wednesday and is expected to take a number of weeks to complete.

Culvert repairs will occur near St. Joseph beginning Wednesday as well.

For more information visit the Stearns County website.