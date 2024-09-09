Construction on County Road 134, County Road 168, Country Road 26 and Country Road 163

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes to minimize delays as the Stearns County Highway Department replaces five culverts on four different County roads.

Construction starts Monday, September 9th and will end Friday, September 20th.

The contractor will start on County Road 134 (Ridgewood Road) as well as County Road 168 just north of Thunder Road.

The third and fourth culverts will be on County Road 26 and the fifth one will be on County Road 163.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to find alternative routes and expect delays.