Construction to Start Monday on Division Street

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Motorists in the St. Cloud and Waite Park areas can expect traffic delays as road work is set to take place Monday.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes and use caution while traveling on Division Street to 41st Street in both directions. There is construction underway for pedestrian ramp work and pavement repairs.

Traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane as construction takes place.

Dates and times will be determined depending on weather conditions. More information can be found on the Stearns County Highway Department’s website.