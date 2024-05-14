Construction worker hospitalized after falling 8 to 10 feet at Stearns County job site

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MILLWOOD TWP., Minn. — A construction worker is in the hospital after falling 8 to 10 feet at a job site in Stearns County.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, 66-year-old Kenneth Frieler of Grey Eagle was framing a new house in Millwood Twp. when he fell through the unfinished stairwell and landed on the concrete basement floor.

Crew members told deputies that Frieler was unresponsive after the fall.

He was brought to the Melrose Hospital before being airlifted for further care.

The extent of Frieler’s injuries is unknown at this time.