County Administrator Mike Williams announces retirement

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — After 40 years of service, County Administrator Mike Williams has announced his retirement.

According to a media release from Stearns County, his retirement will start on July 17, 2026, concluding his career in local government and a decade of service in Stearns County.

Williams was unanimously appointed County Administrator by the Stearns County Board in 2016. When he was hired, he had 30 years of administrative experience in the role, including 13 years as City Administrator of St. Cloud.

A highlight of Williams’s career includes his efforts to expand high-speed broadband across Stearns County.

He helped the county secure over $60 million in funding to ensure nearly every home and business will have reliable internet by 2026. This is one of the county’s most significant infrastructure improvements, according to the media release.

In 2021, Williams was given the Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award, which is the highest annual recognition of the Minnesota Association of County Administrators.

In the coming months, Williams plans to work closely with the County Board and leadership team to ensure a smooth transition