County Road 13 and 65 near St. John’s/St. Andrew Closed for Construction Next Week

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Starting Monday, September 26, drivers should be aware of a closure along County Road 13 and 65 in Melrose, due to some construction being completed along the Melrose Mainstreet.

Officials say there will be a detour posted for approximately 10 days as the contractor completes their work.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the Stearns County Highway Department or the City of Melrose.