Sep 19, 2022

County Road 13 and 65 near St. John’s/St. Andrew Closed for Construction Next Week

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Starting Monday, September 26, drivers should be aware of a closure along County Road 13 and 65 in Melrose, due to some construction being completed along the Melrose Mainstreet.

Credit: Google Maps

Officials say there will be a detour posted for approximately 10 days as the contractor completes their work.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the Stearns County Highway Department or the City of Melrose.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev