County Road 134 closing from White Drive to Royal Way starting Sept. 25

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud City Engineer’s Office is asking drivers to be aware of a road closure beginning Wednesday, September 25th.

The Office says County Road 134 will be closed from White Drive to Royal Way for a planned road repair.

Weather permitting, the road will open by 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 26.

The closure has the potential to cause major traffic delays.

Detours will be posted and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.