Sep 20, 2024

County Road 134 closing from White Drive to Royal Way starting Sept. 25

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud City Engineer’s Office is asking drivers to be aware of a road closure beginning Wednesday, September 25th.

The Office says County Road 134 will be closed from White Drive to Royal Way for a planned road repair.

Weather permitting, the road will open by 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 26.

The closure has the potential to cause major traffic delays.

Detours will be posted and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

County Road 134 closure map with detours – Photo provided by Stearns County Highway Department

