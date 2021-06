Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

A part of County Road 136 in St. Cloud has been closed this week.

The City of St. Cloud’s Public Service Department reports there will be no through traffic from 22nd to 33rd Street South due to road reconstruction work.

This is an area near Athlos Academy and Tech High School.

The closure is expected to last until October 2021, weather permitting.

Detours are posted.