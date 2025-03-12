County Road 157 tree clearing begins Monday, March 17, in Albany causing road closures

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ALBANY, Minn. — Tree clearing in Albany will start next week, causing a county road to be closed during the day.

On Monday, March 17, tree clearing along County Road 157 between Trunk Highway 238 and the western City limits will begin and last for around two weeks.

The Stearns County Highway Department says County Road 157 will be closed during the day for the tree clearing, but it will be open for drivers during the night.

A detour has been put in place.

The tree clearing work is being done in preparation of the County Road 157 road project that is planned for this summer.

Dates and timeframes are weather dependent.