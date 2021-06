Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Stearns County drivers should be advised that the Highway Department will began resurfacing county road 186 from Sauk River Bridge to 395 St. SE of Sauk Centre on Monday, June 14.

The bridge will be closed for approximately 2 weeks while crews complete approach repairs to the bridge. A detour will be set up directing drivers, a map of the detour can be found below or at this link.