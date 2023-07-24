County Road 75 To Be Improved Beginning Monday

By Alexander Fern / News Director

County Road 75 between Highway 15 and Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud will be partially closed beginning Monday (July 24) for resurfacing.

Phase 1 of the project will involve closing the outside lanes in both the east and westbound directions, with traffic being maintained on the inside lanes. One lane in each direction will remain open, but there will be no posted detour.

The project is slated to be complete by the end of October.