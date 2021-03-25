COVID-19 Testing Every Thursday at SCSU For Staff and Students

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University is holding a weekly COVID-19 testing event every Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Atwood Memorial Center Alumni Room.

No appointment is needed to get tested. The event is open to all students, faculty and staff members of SCSU.

Before getting tested avoid eating, drinking, or chewing gum within 30 minutes prior to completing the test as it is a saliva test.

A photo ID is required. Those being tested will need to upload a photo copy of an insurance card into the Vault Health account, however, insurance is not a requirement to complete the test.

Each test result will be emailed directly to the participant within 48 to 72 hours.