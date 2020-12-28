COVID-19 Testing Still Available at River’s Edge Convention Center

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

With many gathering with families for Christmas, the Minnesota Department of Health wants to remind people about their free COVID-19 testing in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud location is open every Wednesday through Sunday through January 31, 2021.

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can receive your free test at the St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center from Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The testing site will be closed however on Thursday and Friday because of the holiday.

To avoid long lines, you are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot here or call 1-855-612-0677.