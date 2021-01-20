COVID Vaccine Rolls Out in St. Cloud For Select Crowd

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Thousands across the country and the world have been waiting for the COVID vaccine to reach their communities.

St. Cloud and eight other community vaccination clinics across the state of Minnesota are open to administer vaccinations for COVID-19.

Due to the limited amount of vaccinations available the clinics will serve adults age 65 and older, prekindergarten through grade 12 educators, staff, and childcare workers.

Available appointments will be refreshed every Tuesday at noon. There will be an opportunity to schedule appointments for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

If you are 65 year old or older you can schedule an appointment by visiting mn.gov/vaccine or by calling 612-426-7230 or toll free 1-833-431-2053.

Educators and child care providers should work directly with their employer to receive instructions on how to secure a vaccination appointment.

You will be asked the following information at the clinic: