Crash In Holdingford Township Sends One To Hospital This Morning

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

This morning around 8:15 a.m. the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a crash near Holdingford sent one to the hospital.

When deputies arrived at River Street on 155th Avenue in Holdingford Township they say two vehicles were involved in a crash. The drivers of the vehicles are identified as 59-year-old Thomas Wunderlich of Rice and 26-year-old Brent Finken of Holdingford.

Finken told authorities that he had stopped at a stop sign on River Street and did not remember seeing Wunderlich’s vehicle approaching. Finken continued through the stop sign and was then hit by Wunderlich.

Wunderlich was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance and Finken was transported by a private party to be evaluated for his injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Holdingford Rescue and Mayo Ambulance helped assist with the accident.