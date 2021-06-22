Crash To Avoid Deer Leaves Driver Injured Near Albany

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report around 12:55 p.m Saturday about a one-vehicle crash.

The accident was near Highway 238 and 415 Street just north of Albany.

When responders arrived the 69-year-old driver, Jerome Klein, of St. Joseph was responsive and told officers that he swerved to miss a deer. When he did his vehicle became airborne and landed in a nearby field.

Klein was the only one in the vehicle at the time and was taken to Melrose Hospital for further treatment.