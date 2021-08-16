CSAH 71 in Richmond is Closed on Tuesday, Aug. 17

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Local area motorists and emergency response vehicles that need to use CSAH 71 south of Richmond are advised that the road will be impassable tomorrow Tuesday, Aug. 17 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All access northerly of and including Cedar Lane shall utilize TH 23 access. All access southerly of and including Edgehill Rd. and Edgeview Rd. shall use CSAH 49 access.

Local area motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and expect delays. Additional information can be viewed on the Stearns County website.