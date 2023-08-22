CSAH 83 Closure

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The Wright County Department of Transportation says that County State-Aid Highway (CSAH) 83 will be under construction until labor day.

Beginning today (August 22) CSAH 83 west of the Wright County Government campus on Braddock Avenue NE will close due to the construction of a roundabout a quarter-mile off of Highway 25.

Traffic can still get to all Wright County government buildings on Braddock Avenue NE by taking CSAH 83 off Hwy. 25 north of Buffalo.

This segment of road is expected to remain closed for several weeks while the remainder of the construction is completed.