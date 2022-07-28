Culvert Work Between Albany and Avon Will Close County Road 54 Next Week

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A county road connecting Albany to Avon will be closed as culverts are replaced.

Drivers should note that County Road 54 between the two towns will be closed as Stearns County’s Department of Highways is replacing four existing culverts.

From Google maps

A detour will route drivers to Interstate 94 from Monday, August 1st through Friday, August 5th. The county reports the contractor, TS Dirtworks from Foley, is planning on working from Avon to Albany.

The dates and times of the road closure depend upon the weather.