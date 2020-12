By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CareerForce – St. Cloud will be hosting a job fair from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday that includes over 50 local businesses.

Job seekers must wear masks when they drive or walk up to Door 3, where they will receive job opening information from 54 local employers and how to get connected with job employment and training programs.

CareerForce is located on 1542 Northway Drive.