Curious or Concerned About Policing in Central Minnesota? Apply for Free Police Academy

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

You have an opportunity to learn first-hand about police work in the St. Cloud area.

The annual Metro Citizens Police Academy is a series of classes offered by the the police departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park.

Participants take part in a one-night-a-week, eight-week course that is open to residents and members of local civic and governmental organizations. Some of the areas they’ll cover include police training, policy, prosecution of criminal cases and other critical issues in police work.

Image from St. Cloud PD

Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says the Metro Citizens Police Academy is looking for a diverse group of people who have a specific interest in police procedures including application of force, law enforcement training, arrest procedures and more. The course is designed to openly discuss these important topics while interacting with equipment and the training process.

Weekly evening classes begin on Thursday, September 8. You need to be 21-years-old or older to apply and Hoeschen notes the Academy is solely informative and is not training for citizens to act as law enforcement.

You can apply online or at the city where you live.