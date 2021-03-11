Damaged Waite Park Pickleball Courts Under Repair

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Waite Park pickleball courts at River’s Edge Park are beginning to be repaired after a drunk driver drove through the courts last November.





The Waite Park Police Department was notified back on November 27th that the pickleball courts on 1001 3rd Street North had received extensive damage overnight and it appeared a vehicle had driven through the courts.

Officers were able to match the vehicle debris on the court to the vehicle that was involved in a hit and run crash the night before on Division Street.

The driver, 26-year-old Jose Briceno Jr, of Waite Park received multiple charges related with DWI.

The city says they are working on getting the south pickleball courts repaired, but no completion date is available. The three north courts will be open as soon as the weather allows.