Dangerous Situation Avoided on St. Cloud Train Tracks

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

What can be considered a dangerous situation was avoided early Tuesday morning in St. Cloud thanks to the St. Cloud Fire Department.

They were called to a commercial truck stuck on the train tracks on the city’s East side at 6:35 a.m.

When they arrived to the train tracks on East St. Germain Street the truck’s fuel tank had ruptured. After assessing the situation, the firefighters used a fire suppression attack hose line to protect the situation until the truck could be removed from the tracks.

Around forty gallons of diesel fuel spilled. However, there were no injuries involved.

In other fire department news, Chief Matthew Love is inviting the public to join the department for a pinning and recognizing firefighters getting a promotion. The ceremony is for four firefighters and three fire apparatus operators. It’s taking place on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. at Fire Station 1, which is located on 10th Avenue North near the Post Office.