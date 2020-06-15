Jun 15, 2020
Dean of the College of Sciene and Engineering Announced at St. Cloud State University
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The interim Dean of the College of Science and Engineering at St. Cloud State University has accepted the position permanently at SCSU.
Dr. Adel Ali has held the interim position since 2016 and was the Associate Dean from 2013-2016.
Dr. Ali has created innovative plans that helps prepare students for successful careers. He has already created a Visualization Lab and equipped classrooms with advanced infrastructure