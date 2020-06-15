Jun 15, 2020

Dean of the College of Sciene and Engineering Announced at St. Cloud State University

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director 

The interim Dean of the College of Science and Engineering at St. Cloud State University has accepted the position permanently at SCSU. 

Dr. Adel Ali has held the interim position since 2016 and was the Associate Dean from 2013-2016.  

Dr. Ali has created innovative plans that helps prepare students for successful careers. He has already created a Visualization Lab and equipped classrooms with advanced infrastructure

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev