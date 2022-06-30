Delano Driver Injured on Highway 12 Accident in Wright County

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 51-year-old woman from Delano sustained life threatening injuries in an accident on Highway 12.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the crash happened Tuesday just after 4:20 p.m. on Highway 12 and Eaken Avenue Southeast in Wright County.

Tamara Joy Schaust was driving westbound and 26-year-old Matthew John Hendrickson of Cokato was traveling eastbound when their SUV’s collided. Schaust was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Hendrickson’s injuries were not deemed life threatening.

Both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.