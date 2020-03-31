Department of Health Releases New Webpage with COVID-19 Information Set to be Updated Daily

The Minnesota Department of Health has released a web page that updates daily with information about COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota.

The new web page has information on case updates, testing information, a demographic table, an interactive map that shows the cases within each county, and more. Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties have a combined 14 confirmed cases as of this writing.

All of the data reflects cases that are currently being or have been investigated. All of the totals only reflect cases from results that have been tested inside a laboratory. There are still more unconfirmed cases in Minnesota and the virus is still circulating in communities.