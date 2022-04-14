Sartell Deputy Fire Chief Retires After 33-Years of Service

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Sartell City Council says Deputy Fire Chief Jim Sattler is retiring after serving 33 years.

Sattler started his career in 1998 and has since held every position from volunteer Fire Chief as well as spending over 20-years as a Chief Officer.

Last year, the City of Sartell Hired Peter Kedrowski as the full-time Fire Chief and Sattler moved into the Deputy Fire Chief role.

The Sartell City Staff is extending their appreciation to Sattler and his dedication to the safety of the community and the fire department.