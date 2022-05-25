Let’s Go! Destination North Star State Radio Project

Your Sound Alternative is home to a new program developed by alumnus and Highway 61 Productions executive producer Al Neff. Destination North Star State Radio Project is airing at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Monday-Friday and is an invitation to learn more about and to explore the North Star state.

Al’s goal with the series is to explore the “roots” of Minnesota life and culture through these destinations, and the “routes” taken to get to them. The program will link a community of interest with the surrounding area; geographical features, hiking and biking trails, state parks, etc.

Some of the destinations include Bemidji, Zumbrota, the Lake Wobegon Trail, Taylor’s Falls, New Ulm, Moose Lake and Roseau.

We’d love your feedback, you can drop us an email to share your thoughts on the show, and traveling the great state of Minnesota!

A grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund is supporting this project, as well as KVSC listener members. Thank you.