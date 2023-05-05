Detour From Highway 23 to Ronneby to Begin Next Weekend

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Work is resuming on Highway 23 that will cause traffic delays as well as begin a detour next weekend.

Highway 23 will be closed to through traffic between Broadway Avenue South in Foley, to Benton County Road 6 in Ronneby. Highway 23 will also be closed to all traffic between Lord Avenue and 13th Avenue in Foley as well.

This project is a continuation of the $18.2 million project that began last year to reconstruct and improve 13.5 miles of Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca.

The construction project is expected to be fully completed in late July and the MnDOT says that motorists can expect to benefit from a smoother road surface, updated drainage and improved safety.