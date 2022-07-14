Detour Re-Routing Traffic Near Rice Bridge and South of Randall

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Aside from work being done on Highway 10 north of Rice, Stearns County has started a project on County Road 1 in that is re-routing traffic.

The road reconstruction project started Sunday near County Road 1 just west of the bridge in Rice that spans the Mississippi River. Workers are doing tree removal and installing erosion control devices this week. Motorists are asked to avoid the construction area if possible.

A detour is in place. The county is planning to complete the project planned by October 31st, but dates and timeframes are weather dependent.

Drivers are reminded to use caution while traveling through the work zone and to expect delays.