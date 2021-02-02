Discover Vaccine Locations with New COVID-19 Vaccination Map

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As more vaccine doses become available for seniors this week, a COVID-19 vaccination map was launched to help Minnesotans find local vaccine providers.

The locator currently only provides information to better connect Minnesotans age 65 and older, but will expand over time as more Minnesotans become eligible for the vaccine.

The three St. Cloud locations include CentraCare – Plaza, CentraCare South Point and Simplicity Health. Appointments at these locations are required to receive the vaccine.

More information on each provider can be found on the COVID-19 vaccination map here.